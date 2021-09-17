-
Kiradech Aphibarnrat shoots Even-par 72 in round one of the Fortinet Championship
September 16, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Kiradech Aphibarnrat hit 15 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Fortinet Championship, finishing at even for the tournament. Aphibarnrat finished his day tied for 104th at even par; Chez Reavie is in 1st at 7 under; Cameron Tringale and Adam Hadwin are tied for 2nd at 6 under; and Scott Stallings, Mito Pereira, Nate Lashley, Max Homa, Jason Dufner, and Troy Merritt are tied for 4th at 5 under.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 436-yard par-4 first hole, Aphibarnrat had a 114 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Aphibarnrat to 1 under for the round.
On the 197-yard par-3 second, Aphibarnrat's tee shot went 180 yards to the right side of the fairway and his chip went 18 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even for the round.
On the par-4 third, Aphibarnrat's 91 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Aphibarnrat to 1 under for the round.
On the 407-yard par-4 fourth, Aphibarnrat had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Aphibarnrat to even-par for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 417-yard par-4 sixth hole, Aphibarnrat had a 115 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Aphibarnrat to 1 under for the round.
At the 422-yard par-4 10th, Aphibarnrat got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 4 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Aphibarnrat to even for the round.
On the par-4 17th, Aphibarnrat's 94 yard approach to 8 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Aphibarnrat to even-par for the round.
