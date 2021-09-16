-
-
Kevin Yu shoots 1-under 71 in round one of the Fortinet Championship
-
September 16, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
- September 16, 2021
In his first round at the Fortinet Championship, Kevin Yu hit 6 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Yu finished his round tied for 48th at 1 under; Chez Reavie is in 1st at 7 under; Cameron Tringale and Adam Hadwin are tied for 2nd at 6 under; and Scott Stallings, Nate Lashley, and Max Homa are tied for 4th at 5 under.
On the par-5 fifth, Yu's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Yu to 1 under for the round.
Yu got a bogey on the 360-yard par-4 eighth, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Yu to even-par for the round.
On the 458-yard par-4 13th, Yu had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Yu to 1 over for the round.
After a drive to left rough on the par-5 16th, Yu hit his 83 yard approach to 8 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Yu to even for the round.
After a 281 yard drive on the 575-yard par-5 18th, Yu chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Yu to 1 under for the round.
-
-