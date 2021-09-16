-
Kevin Tway shoots 2-under 70 in round one of the Fortinet Championship
September 16, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Kevin Tway dials in approach from the rough to set up birdie at Fortinet Championship
In the opening round of the 2021 Fortinet Championship, Kevin Tway makes birdie on the par-4 3rd hole.
Kevin Tway hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Fortinet Championship, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Tway finished his round tied for 22nd at 2 under; Chez Reavie is in 1st at 7 under; Nate Lashley, Max Homa, Wyndham Clark, Cameron Tringale, Dawie van der Walt, and Adam Hadwin are tied for 2nd at 5 under; and Peter Uihlein, Scott Stallings, Si Woo Kim, and Patrick Rodgers are tied for 8th at 4 under.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 412-yard par-4 14th hole, Tway had a 95 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Tway to even for the round.
On the 189-yard par-3 15th, Tway's his chip went 16 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.
On the 575-yard par-5 18th, Tway reached the green in 3 and sunk a 40-foot putt for birdie. This put Tway at even-par for the round.
On the par-4 third, Tway's 161 yard approach to 10 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Tway to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the left intermediate rough on the 417-yard par-4 sixth hole, Tway had a 104 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Tway to 2 under for the round.
