  • Kevin Tway shoots 2-under 70 in round one of the Fortinet Championship

  • In the opening round of the 2021 Fortinet Championship, Kevin Tway makes birdie on the par-4 3rd hole.
    Highlights

    Kevin Tway dials in approach from the rough to set up birdie at Fortinet Championship

    In the opening round of the 2021 Fortinet Championship, Kevin Tway makes birdie on the par-4 3rd hole.