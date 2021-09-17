-
Kevin Stadler shoots 2-over 74 in round one of the Fortinet Championship
September 16, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
In his first round at the Fortinet Championship, Kevin Stadler hit 6 of 14 fairways and 6 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 over for the tournament. Stadler finished his day tied for 133rd at 2 over; Chez Reavie is in 1st at 7 under; Cameron Tringale and Adam Hadwin are tied for 2nd at 6 under; and Scott Stallings, Mito Pereira, Nate Lashley, Max Homa, Jason Dufner, and Troy Merritt are tied for 4th at 5 under.
On the 182-yard par-3 11th, Stadler's tee shot went 190 yards to the fringe and his chip went 13 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.
On the par-4 14th, Stadler's 130 yard approach to 2 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Stadler to even-par for the round.
Stadler got a bogey on the 375-yard par-4 17th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Stadler to 1 over for the round.
After a 282 yard drive on the 575-yard par-5 18th, Stadler chipped his fourth shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Stadler to 2 over for the round.
