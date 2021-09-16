-
Kevin Na putts well in round one of the Fortinet Championship
September 16, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
In his first round at the Fortinet Championship, Kevin Na hit 9 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Na finished his round tied for 11th at 3 under; Chez Reavie is in 1st at 7 under; Nate Lashley and Cameron Tringale are tied for 2nd at 5 under; and Wyndham Clark, Max Homa, Nick Hardy, Patrick Rodgers, Dawie van der Walt, Adam Hadwin, and Peter Uihlein are tied for 4th at 4 under.
At the 182-yard par-3 11th, Kevin Na hit a tee shot 189 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 8-foot putt for birdie. This moved Kevin Na to 1 under for the round.
On the 571-yard par-5 16th, Na had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Na to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to left rough on the par-5 18th, Na hit his 77 yard approach to 3 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Na to 2 under for the round.
At the 212-yard par-3 seventh, Na hit a tee shot 228 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 23-foot putt for birdie. This moved Na to 3 under for the round.
