6-over 78 by Kevin Chappell in first round of the Fortinet Championship
September 16, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
In his first round at the Fortinet Championship, Kevin Chappell hit 2 of 14 fairways and 9 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 6 over for the tournament. Chappell finished his day tied for 155th at 6 over; Chez Reavie is in 1st at 7 under; Cameron Tringale and Adam Hadwin are tied for 2nd at 6 under; and Scott Stallings, Mito Pereira, Nate Lashley, Max Homa, Jason Dufner, and Troy Merritt are tied for 4th at 5 under.
At the 422-yard par-4 10th, Chappell reached the green in 2 and rolled a 48-foot putt for birdie. This put Chappell at 1 under for the round.
On the 182-yard par-3 11th, Chappell's tee shot went 193 yards to the left rough and his chip went 6 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even-par for the round.
On the 189-yard par-3 15th, Chappell hit the green off the tee but had a three-putt after missing a putt from 7-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Chappell at 2 over for the round.
After a 251 yard drive on the 407-yard par-4 fourth, Chappell chipped his fourth shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Chappell to 5 over for the round.
Chappell got a bogey on the 360-yard par-4 eighth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Chappell to 6 over for the round.
