Kelly Kraft hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Fortinet Championship, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Kraft finished his day tied for 77th at 1 under; Chez Reavie is in 1st at 7 under; Cameron Tringale and Adam Hadwin are tied for 2nd at 6 under; and Scott Stallings, Mito Pereira, Nate Lashley, Max Homa, Jason Dufner, and Troy Merritt are tied for 4th at 5 under.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 422-yard par-4 10th hole, Kraft had a 121 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Kraft to 1 under for the round.

On the 391-yard par-4 12th, Kraft had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Kraft to even for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Kraft hit his next to the left side of the fairway and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a two-putt bogey on the 458-yard par-4 13th. This moved Kraft to 1 over for the round.

On the 571-yard par-5 16th hole, Kraft reached the green in 3 and sunk a 33-inch putt for birdie. This moved Kraft to even-par for the round.

On the 575-yard par-5 18th hole, Kraft reached the green in 3 and sunk a 5-foot putt for birdie. This moved Kraft to 1 under for the round.

Kraft got a bogey on the 407-yard par-4 fourth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Kraft to even for the round.

On the 212-yard par-3 seventh, Kraft's tee shot went 230 yards to the fringe and his chip went 11 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 eighth, Kraft's 115 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Kraft to even-par for the round.

On the 557-yard par-5 ninth hole, Kraft reached the green in 3 and sunk a 11-foot putt for birdie. This moved Kraft to 1 under for the round.