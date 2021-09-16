-
-
Justin Suh rebounds from poor front in first round of the Fortinet Championship
-
September 16, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
- September 16, 2021
In his first round at the Fortinet Championship, Justin Suh hit 8 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great back half recovery from a poor front nine. Suh finished his round tied for 24th at 2 under; Chez Reavie is in 1st at 7 under; Cameron Tringale and Adam Hadwin are tied for 2nd at 6 under; and Scott Stallings, Nate Lashley, Max Homa, and John Augenstein are tied for 4th at 5 under.
On the 212-yard par-3 seventh, Justin Suh's his second shot went 36 yards to the left intermediate rough and his chip went 7 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.
On the par-4 10th, Suh's 114 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Suh to even-par for the round.
On the 571-yard par-5 16th, Suh had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Suh to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the left rough on the 575-yard par-5 18th hole, Suh hit an approach shot from 102 yards to 12 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Suh to 2 under for the round.
-
-