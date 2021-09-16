-
Justin Lower shoots 3-under 69 in round one of the Fortinet Championship
September 16, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
In his first round at the Fortinet Championship, Justin Lower hit 4 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Lower finished his round tied for 13th at 3 under; Chez Reavie is in 1st at 7 under; Cameron Tringale and Adam Hadwin are tied for 2nd at 6 under; and John Augenstein, Scott Stallings, Nate Lashley, and Max Homa are tied for 4th at 5 under.
On the par-4 10th, Lower's 120 yard approach to 8 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Lower to 1 under for the round.
At the 571-yard par-5 16th, Lower's tee shot went 280 yards to the native area, his second shot went 174 yards to the right rough, his second shot was a drop, and his approach went 136 yards to the green where he two putted for par. This moved him to 1 under for the round.
After a 295 yard drive on the 575-yard par-5 18th, Lower chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Lower to 2 under for the round.
On the 197-yard par-3 second, Lower hit the green off the tee but had a three-putt after missing a putt from 10-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Lower at 1 under for the round.
On the 407-yard par-4 fourth hole, Lower reached the green in 2 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Lower to 2 under for the round.
On the 538-yard par-5 fifth hole, Lower reached the green in 3 and sunk a 10-foot putt for birdie. This moved Lower to 3 under for the round.
