-
-
Joshua Creel shoots 1-over 73 in round one of the Fortinet Championship
-
September 16, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
- September 16, 2021
In his first round at the Fortinet Championship, Joshua Creel hit 6 of 14 fairways and 7 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. Creel finished his day tied for 120th at 1 over; Chez Reavie is in 1st at 7 under; Cameron Tringale and Adam Hadwin are tied for 2nd at 6 under; and Scott Stallings, Mito Pereira, Nate Lashley, Max Homa, Jason Dufner, and Troy Merritt are tied for 4th at 5 under.
On the par-4 third, Creel's 121 yard approach to 9 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Creel to 1 under for the round.
On the 538-yard par-5 fifth, Creel got on the green in 5 and one-putt for bogey, bringing Creel to even-par for the round.
On the 212-yard par-3 seventh, Creel's his chip went 26 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.
On the 360-yard par-4 eighth hole, Creel reached the green in 2 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Creel to even for the round.
On the 557-yard par-5 ninth, Creel had a bogey after hitting the green in 5 and one putting. This moved Creel to 1 over for the round.
Creel got a bogey on the 375-yard par-4 17th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Creel to 1 over for the round.
-
-