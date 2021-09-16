-
Josh McCarthy shoots 2-over 74 in round one of the Fortinet Championship
September 16, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Josh McCarthy hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Fortinet Championship, finishing at 2 over for the tournament. McCarthy finished his day tied for 133rd at 2 over; Chez Reavie is in 1st at 7 under; Cameron Tringale and Adam Hadwin are tied for 2nd at 6 under; and Scott Stallings, Mito Pereira, Nate Lashley, Max Homa, Jason Dufner, and Troy Merritt are tied for 4th at 5 under.
On the 197-yard par-3 second, McCarthy's tee shot went 179 yards to the left rough and his chip went 20 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.
After a 318 yard drive on the 538-yard par-5 fifth, McCarthy chipped his third shot to 10 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved McCarthy to even for the round.
On the 417-yard par-4 sixth, McCarthy had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving McCarthy to 1 over for the round.
On the 212-yard par-3 seventh, McCarthy's his chip went 19 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.
