In his first round at the Fortinet Championship, Joseph Bramlett hit 8 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Bramlett finished his day tied for 41st at 2 under; Chez Reavie is in 1st at 7 under; Cameron Tringale and Adam Hadwin are tied for 2nd at 6 under; and Scott Stallings, Mito Pereira, Nate Lashley, Max Homa, Jason Dufner, and Troy Merritt are tied for 4th at 5 under.

On the par-4 first, Bramlett's 100 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Bramlett to 1 under for the round.

On the 197-yard par-3 second, Bramlett's tee shot went 179 yards to the left side of the fairway and his chip went 27 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even-par for the round.

After a 333 yard drive on the 538-yard par-5 fifth, Bramlett chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Bramlett to 1 under for the round.

On the 212-yard par-3 seventh, Bramlett's his chip went 25 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even for the round.

On the 557-yard par-5 ninth hole, Bramlett reached the green in 3 and sunk a 8-foot putt for birdie. This moved Bramlett to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 391-yard par-4 12th hole, Bramlett had a 132 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Bramlett to 2 under for the round.

On the par-4 14th, Bramlett's 149 yard approach to 14 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Bramlett to 3 under for the round.

After a tee shot onto the 189-yard par-3 green 15th, Bramlett suffered from a tough three-putt for a bogey putting him at 2 under for the round.

On the 571-yard par-5 16th, Bramlett had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Bramlett to 3 under for the round.

Bramlett got a bogey on the 375-yard par-4 17th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Bramlett to 2 under for the round.