-
-
Jonathan Byrd shoots 3-under 69 in round one of the Fortinet Championship
-
September 16, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
- September 16, 2021
In his first round at the Fortinet Championship, Jonathan Byrd hit 8 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Byrd finished his round tied for 8th at 3 under; Chez Reavie is in 1st at 6 under; Nate Lashley, Cameron Tringale, and Adam Hadwin are tied for 2nd at 5 under; and Wyndham Clark, Max Homa, and Patrick Rodgers are tied for 5th at 4 under.
On the 538-yard par-5 fifth hole, Byrd reached the green in 3 and sunk a 8-foot putt for birdie. This moved Byrd to 1 under for the round.
At the 212-yard par-3 seventh, Byrd hit a tee shot 215 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 22-foot putt for birdie. This moved Byrd to 2 under for the round.
On the 422-yard par-4 10th hole, Byrd reached the green in 2 and sunk a 20-foot putt for birdie. This moved Byrd to 3 under for the round.
On the par-4 12th, Byrd's 134 yard approach to 8 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Byrd to 4 under for the round.
Byrd got a bogey on the 458-yard par-4 13th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Byrd to 3 under for the round.
After a 316 yard drive on the 571-yard par-5 16th, Byrd chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Byrd to 4 under for the round.
-
-