Jonas Blixt putts well but delivers a 1-over 73 first round in the Fortinet Championship
September 16, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Jonas Blixt hit 8 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Fortinet Championship, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Blixt finished his day tied for 120th at 1 over; Chez Reavie is in 1st at 7 under; Cameron Tringale and Adam Hadwin are tied for 2nd at 6 under; and Scott Stallings, Mito Pereira, Nate Lashley, Max Homa, Jason Dufner, and Troy Merritt are tied for 4th at 5 under.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 422-yard par-4 10th hole, Jonas Blixt had a 110 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Jonas Blixt to 1 under for the round.
On the 182-yard par-3 11th, Blixt's tee shot went 192 yards to the right rough and his chip went 5 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even for the round.
On the par-4 17th, Blixt's 99 yard approach to 2 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Blixt to 1 over for the round.
On the 197-yard par-3 second, Blixt's tee shot went 211 yards to the right rough and his chip went 9 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.
On the 538-yard par-5 fifth hole, Blixt reached the green in 3 and sunk a 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Blixt to 1 over for the round.
