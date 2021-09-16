-
Jon Rahm finishes with Even-par 72 in first round of the Fortinet Championship
September 16, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Jon Rahm's bunker play leads to birdie at Fortinet Championship
In the opening round of the 2021 Fortinet Championship, Jon Rahm makes birdie on the par-5 5th hole.
In his first round at the Fortinet Championship, Jon Rahm hit 6 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at even-par for the tournament. Rahm finished his round tied for 51st at even par; Chez Reavie is in 1st at 7 under; Wyndham Clark, Cameron Tringale, Nate Lashley, Max Homa, and Adam Hadwin are tied for 2nd at 5 under; and Nick Hardy, Peter Uihlein, Dawie van der Walt, Si Woo Kim, Patrick Rodgers, and Scott Stallings are tied for 7th at 4 under.
After a 336 yard drive on the 571-yard par-5 16th, Rahm chipped his third shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Rahm to 1 under for the round.
Rahm got a bogey on the 424-yard par-4 third, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Rahm to even-par for the round.
After a 325 yard drive on the 538-yard par-5 fifth, Rahm chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Rahm to 1 under for the round.
On the 212-yard par-3 seventh, Rahm hit the green off the tee but had a three-putt after missing a putt from 7-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Rahm at even for the round.
