John Huh rebounds from poor front in first round of the Fortinet Championship
September 16, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
In his first round at the Fortinet Championship, John Huh hit 7 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great back half recovery from a poor front nine. Huh finished his day tied for 77th at 1 under; Chez Reavie is in 1st at 7 under; Cameron Tringale and Adam Hadwin are tied for 2nd at 6 under; and Scott Stallings, Mito Pereira, Nate Lashley, Max Homa, Jason Dufner, and Troy Merritt are tied for 4th at 5 under.
On the par-4 first, John Huh's 119 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved John Huh to 1 under for the round.
On the 197-yard par-3 second, Huh's tee shot went 210 yards to the left rough and his chip went 15 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even-par for the round.
On the 557-yard par-5 ninth, Huh got on the green in 5 and one-putt for bogey, bringing Huh to 1 over for the round.
On the 571-yard par-5 16th hole, Huh reached the green in 3 and sunk a 5-foot putt for birdie. This moved Huh to even for the round.
After a 303 yard drive on the 575-yard par-5 18th, Huh chipped his third shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Huh to 1 under for the round.
