John Augenstein hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Fortinet Championship, finishing at 4 under for the tournament. Augenstein finished his round tied for 7th at 4 under; Chez Reavie is in 1st at 7 under; Cameron Tringale and Adam Hadwin are tied for 2nd at 6 under; and Scott Stallings, Nate Lashley, and Max Homa are tied for 4th at 5 under.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 391-yard par-4 12th hole, Augenstein had a 142 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Augenstein to 1 under for the round.

After a tee shot at the 189-yard par-3 15th green, Augenstein suffered from a tough three-putt after missing a putt from 5-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Augenstein at even for the round.

On the 571-yard par-5 16th, Augenstein had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Augenstein to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 17th, Augenstein's 124 yard approach to 2 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Augenstein to 2 under for the round.

On the 575-yard par-5 18th, Augenstein had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting. This moved Augenstein to 1 under for the round.

Augenstein had a fantastic chip-in on the 197-yard par-3 second. His tee shot went 192 yards to the right rough and his second shot went 9 yards to the right intermediate rough where he had a third shot chip-in to save par keeping him at 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the right rough on the 424-yard par-4 third hole, Augenstein had a 114 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Augenstein to 2 under for the round.

On the par-4 fourth, Augenstein's 158 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Augenstein to 3 under for the round.

On the 538-yard par-5 fifth, Augenstein had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Augenstein to 4 under for the round.

On the 360-yard par-4 eighth hole, Augenstein reached the green in 2 and sunk a 26-foot putt for birdie. This moved Augenstein to 5 under for the round.

On the 557-yard par-5 ninth, Augenstein got on the green in 4 and two-putt for bogey, bringing Augenstein to 4 under for the round.