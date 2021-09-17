-
Jim Knous shoots 2-under 70 in round one of the Fortinet Championship
September 16, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
In his first round at the Fortinet Championship, Jim Knous hit 8 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Knous finished his day tied for 41st at 2 under; Chez Reavie is in 1st at 7 under; Cameron Tringale and Adam Hadwin are tied for 2nd at 6 under; and Scott Stallings, Mito Pereira, Nate Lashley, Max Homa, Jason Dufner, and Troy Merritt are tied for 4th at 5 under.
Knous got a bogey on the 422-yard par-4 10th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Knous to 1 over for the round.
On the par-4 14th, Knous's 77 yard approach to 12 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Knous to even-par for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 436-yard par-4 first hole, Knous had a 116 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Knous to 1 under for the round.
On the 424-yard par-4 third hole, Knous reached the green in 2 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Knous to 2 under for the round.
On the 407-yard par-4 fourth hole, Knous reached the green in 2 and sunk a 21-foot putt for birdie. This moved Knous to 3 under for the round.
On the 417-yard par-4 sixth, Knous had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Knous to 2 under for the round.
