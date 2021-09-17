-
Jim Herman rebounds from poor front in first round of the Fortinet Championship
September 16, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Jim Herman makes birdie on No. 16 at Fortinet Championship
In the opening round of the 2021 Fortinet Championship, Jim Herman makes birdie on the par-5 16th hole.
In his first round at the Fortinet Championship, Jim Herman hit 7 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Herman finished his day tied for 41st at 2 under; Chez Reavie is in 1st at 7 under; Cameron Tringale and Adam Hadwin are tied for 2nd at 6 under; and Scott Stallings, Mito Pereira, Nate Lashley, Max Homa, Jason Dufner, and Troy Merritt are tied for 4th at 5 under.
On the 557-yard par-5 ninth, Jim Herman got on the green in 5 and one-putt for bogey, bringing Jim Herman to 1 over for the round.
On the 391-yard par-4 12th hole, Herman reached the green in 2 and sunk a 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Herman to even-par for the round.
On the 571-yard par-5 16th, Herman had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Herman to 1 under for the round.
On the par-4 17th, Herman's 145 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Herman to 2 under for the round.
