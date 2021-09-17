-
Jason Dufner putts well in round one of the Fortinet Championship
-
September 16, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
- September 16, 2021
Jason Dufner hit 15 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Fortinet Championship, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Dufner finished his day tied for 4th at 5 under with Scott Stallings, Mito Pereira, Nate Lashley, Max Homa, and Troy Merritt; Chez Reavie is in 1st at 7 under; and Cameron Tringale and Adam Hadwin are tied for 2nd at 6 under.
After a drive to the right intermediate rough on the 422-yard par-4 10th hole, Jason Dufner had a 128 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Jason Dufner to 1 under for the round.
On the 412-yard par-4 14th hole, Dufner reached the green in 2 and sunk a 28-foot putt for birdie. This moved Dufner to 2 under for the round.
On the 189-yard par-3 15th, Dufner's his second shot was a drop and his approach went 143 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.
On the par-4 third, Dufner's 104 yard approach to 3 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Dufner to 2 under for the round.
On the 417-yard par-4 sixth hole, Dufner reached the green in 2 and sunk a 20-foot putt for birdie. This moved Dufner to 3 under for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 360-yard par-4 eighth hole, Dufner had a 73 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Dufner to 4 under for the round.
On the 557-yard par-5 ninth hole, Dufner reached the green in 3 and sunk a 11-foot putt for birdie. This moved Dufner to 5 under for the round.
