Jared Wolfe shoots 3-over 75 in round one of the Fortinet Championship
September 16, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Features
Jared Wolfe’s parents watch son make PGA TOUR debut
In the first round of 2021 Fortinet Championship, Jared Wolfe’s parents visit Napa, California to watch their son make his PGA TOUR debut after years of up and down battles to make it on TOUR.
Jared Wolfe hit 9 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Fortinet Championship, finishing at 3 over for the tournament. Wolfe finished his round tied for 133rd at 3 over; Chez Reavie is in 1st at 7 under; Cameron Tringale and Adam Hadwin are tied for 2nd at 6 under; and Scott Stallings, Nate Lashley, and Max Homa are tied for 4th at 5 under.
At the 422-yard par-4 10th, Wolfe got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 4 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Wolfe to 1 over for the round.
Wolfe missed the green on his first shot on the 182-yard par-3 second but had a chip in from 4 yards for birdie. This moved Wolfe to even for the round.
On the 458-yard par-4 13th, Wolfe had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Wolfe to 1 over for the round.
On the 571-yard par-5 16th, Wolfe had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Wolfe to even-par for the round.
Wolfe got a bogey on the 424-yard par-4 third, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Wolfe to 1 over for the round.
On the 212-yard par-3 seventh, Wolfe's his chip went 28 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.
On the 557-yard par-5 ninth, Wolfe had a bogey after hitting the green in 5 and one putting. This moved Wolfe to 3 over for the round.
