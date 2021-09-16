  • Jared Wolfe shoots 3-over 75 in round one of the Fortinet Championship

  • In the first round of 2021 Fortinet Championship, Jared Wolfe’s parents visit Napa, California to watch their son make his PGA TOUR debut after years of up and down battles to make it on TOUR.
    Jared Wolfe’s parents watch son make PGA TOUR debut

