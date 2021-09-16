-
Jamie Lovemark shoots 3-under 69 in round one of the Fortinet Championship
September 16, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
In his first round at the Fortinet Championship, Jamie Lovemark hit 5 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Lovemark finished his round tied for 11th at 3 under; Chez Reavie is in 1st at 6 under; Nate Lashley, Adam Hadwin, Cameron Tringale, Si Woo Kim, and Max Homa are tied for 2nd at 5 under; and Hank Lebioda, David Skinns, Patrick Rodgers, and Jonathan Byrd are tied for 7th at 4 under.
On the par-4 10th, Lovemark's 108 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Lovemark to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the right rough on the 391-yard par-4 12th hole, Lovemark had a 122 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Lovemark to 2 under for the round.
On the 412-yard par-4 14th hole, Lovemark reached the green in 2 and sunk a 19-foot putt for birdie. This moved Lovemark to 3 under for the round.
On the 189-yard par-3 15th, Lovemark's his chip went 26 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 under for the round.
On the 575-yard par-5 18th hole, Lovemark reached the green in 3 and sunk a 20-foot putt for birdie. This moved Lovemark to 3 under for the round.
