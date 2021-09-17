-
-
James Hahn shoots 1-over 73 in round one of the Fortinet Championship
-
September 16, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
- September 16, 2021
-
Highlights
James Hahn's 17-foot birdie putt at Fortinet Championship
In the opening round of the 2021 Fortinet Championship, James Hahn makes a 17-foot birdie putt on the par-4 14th hole.
James Hahn hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Fortinet Championship, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. Hahn finished his day tied for 120th at 1 over; Chez Reavie is in 1st at 7 under; Cameron Tringale and Adam Hadwin are tied for 2nd at 6 under; and Scott Stallings, Mito Pereira, Nate Lashley, Max Homa, Jason Dufner, and Troy Merritt are tied for 4th at 5 under.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 436-yard par-4 first hole, Hahn had a 93 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Hahn to 1 under for the round.
After a tee shot at the green on the 197-yard par-3 second, Hahn missed a birdie attempt from 6-feet taking a par. This left Hahn to 1 under for the round.
On the 538-yard par-5 fifth, Hahn had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Hahn to even for the round.
At the 360-yard par-4 eighth, Hahn got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 5 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Hahn to 1 over for the round.
On the par-4 10th, Hahn's 113 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Hahn to even-par for the round.
On the 412-yard par-4 14th hole, Hahn reached the green in 2 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hahn to 1 under for the round.
On the 189-yard par-3 15th, Hahn's tee shot went 193 yards to the left rough and his chip went 12 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even for the round.
On the 575-yard par-5 18th, Hahn had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting. This moved Hahn to 1 over for the round.
-
-