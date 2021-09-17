-
-
J.T. Poston shoots 4-over 76 in round one of the Fortinet Championship
-
September 16, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
- September 16, 2021
J.T. Poston hit 8 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Fortinet Championship, finishing at 4 over for the tournament. Poston finished his day tied for 149th at 4 over; Chez Reavie is in 1st at 7 under; Cameron Tringale and Adam Hadwin are tied for 2nd at 6 under; and Scott Stallings, Mito Pereira, Nate Lashley, Max Homa, Jason Dufner, and Troy Merritt are tied for 4th at 5 under.
On the 575-yard par-5 18th, Poston had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Poston to 3 over for the round.
On the 197-yard par-3 second, Poston's his chip went 16 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 4 over for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 407-yard par-4 fourth hole, Poston had a 128 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Poston to 3 over for the round.
On the 212-yard par-3 seventh, Poston's his chip went 20 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 4 over for the round.
-
-