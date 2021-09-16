-
-
J.J. Spaun shoots 2-under 70 in round one of the Fortinet Championship
-
September 16, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
- September 16, 2021
J.J. Spaun hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Fortinet Championship, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Spaun finished his round tied for 19th at 2 under; Chez Reavie is in 1st at 6 under; Nate Lashley, Cameron Tringale, and Adam Hadwin are tied for 2nd at 5 under; and Wyndham Clark, Max Homa, and Patrick Rodgers are tied for 5th at 4 under.
On the 436-yard par-4 first, Spaun had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Spaun to 1 over for the round.
After a drive to the left intermediate rough on the 424-yard par-4 third hole, Spaun had a 110 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Spaun to even for the round.
On the par-4 eighth, Spaun's 123 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Spaun to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 412-yard par-4 14th hole, Spaun had a 132 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Spaun to 2 under for the round.
-
-