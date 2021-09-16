-
-
J.B. Holmes shoots 1-under 71 in round one of the Fortinet Championship
-
September 16, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
- September 16, 2021
In his first round at the Fortinet Championship, J.B. Holmes hit 4 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Holmes finished his round tied for 38th at 1 under; Chez Reavie is in 1st at 7 under; Nate Lashley, Max Homa, Wyndham Clark, Cameron Tringale, Dawie van der Walt, and Adam Hadwin are tied for 2nd at 5 under; and Peter Uihlein, Scott Stallings, Si Woo Kim, and Patrick Rodgers are tied for 8th at 4 under.
On the 538-yard par-5 fifth, Holmes had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Holmes to 1 under for the round.
Holmes got a bogey on the 422-yard par-4 10th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Holmes to even-par for the round.
After a 276 yard drive on the 571-yard par-5 16th, Holmes chipped his third shot to 2 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Holmes to 1 under for the round.
-
-