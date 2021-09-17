-
Hudson Swafford shoots 5-over 77 in round one of the Fortinet Championship
September 16, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Hudson Swafford's bunker shot sets up birdie at Fortinet Championship
In the opening round of the 2021 Fortinet Championship, Hudson Swafford makes birdie on the par-5 18th hole.
Hudson Swafford hit 5 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Fortinet Championship, finishing at 5 over for the tournament. Swafford finished his day tied for 152nd at 5 over; Chez Reavie is in 1st at 7 under; Cameron Tringale and Adam Hadwin are tied for 2nd at 6 under; and Scott Stallings, Mito Pereira, Nate Lashley, Max Homa, Jason Dufner, and Troy Merritt are tied for 4th at 5 under.
On the 197-yard par-3 second, Swafford's his third shot went 3 yards to the right rough and his chip went 7 yards to the green where he 1 putted for double bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.
On the 422-yard par-4 10th, Swafford had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Swafford to 4 over for the round.
Swafford got a bogey on the 412-yard par-4 14th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Swafford to 5 over for the round.
On the 571-yard par-5 16th, Swafford had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting. This moved Swafford to 6 over for the round.
After a 314 yard drive on the 575-yard par-5 18th, Swafford chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Swafford to 5 over for the round.
