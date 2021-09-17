-
Hideki Matsuyama shoots 3-under 69 in round one of the Fortinet Championship
September 16, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
- September 16, 2021
Round Recaps
Hideki Matsuyama hit 17 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Fortinet Championship, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Matsuyama finished his day tied for 24th at 3 under; Chez Reavie is in 1st at 7 under; Cameron Tringale and Adam Hadwin are tied for 2nd at 6 under; and Scott Stallings, Mito Pereira, Nate Lashley, Max Homa, Jason Dufner, and Troy Merritt are tied for 4th at 5 under.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 360-yard par-4 eighth hole, Matsuyama had a 97 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Matsuyama to 2 under for the round.
At the 458-yard par-4 13th, Matsuyama got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 6 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Matsuyama to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 571-yard par-5 16th hole, Matsuyama hit an approach shot from 231 yards to 11 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Matsuyama to 2 under for the round.
