Hayden Buckley shoots 1-under 71 in round one of the Fortinet Championship
September 16, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Hayden Buckley hit 16 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Fortinet Championship, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Buckley finished his day tied for 77th at 1 under; Chez Reavie is in 1st at 7 under; Cameron Tringale and Adam Hadwin are tied for 2nd at 6 under; and Scott Stallings, Mito Pereira, Nate Lashley, Max Homa, Jason Dufner, and Troy Merritt are tied for 4th at 5 under.
On the 436-yard par-4 first hole, Buckley reached the green in 2 and sunk a 21-foot putt for birdie. This moved Buckley to 1 under for the round.
On the 538-yard par-5 fifth, Buckley had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting. This moved Buckley to even for the round.
At the 360-yard par-4 eighth, Buckley got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 6 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Buckley to even-par for the round.
After a 313 yard drive on the 557-yard par-5 ninth, Buckley chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Buckley to 1 under for the round.
