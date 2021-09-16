-
-
Bogey-free 1-under 71 by Harry Higgs in the first round at the Fortinet Championship
-
September 16, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
- September 16, 2021
In his first round at the Fortinet Championship, Harry Higgs hit 6 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, and finished the day without a bogey. Higgs finished his round tied for 38th at 1 under; Chez Reavie is in 1st at 7 under; Cameron Tringale is in 2nd at 6 under; and Nate Lashley, Max Homa, and Adam Hadwin are tied for 3rd at 5 under.
After a 295 yard drive on the 575-yard par-5 18th, Harry Higgs chipped his third shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Harry Higgs to 1 under for the round.
-
-