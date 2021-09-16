  • Harold Varner III putts well in round one of the Fortinet Championship

  • In the opening round of the 2021 Fortinet Championship, Harold Varner III makes a 9-foot birdie putt on the par-5 18th hole.
    Highlights

    Harold Varner III makes birdie on No. 18 at Fortinet Championship

    In the opening round of the 2021 Fortinet Championship, Harold Varner III makes a 9-foot birdie putt on the par-5 18th hole.