-
-
Harold Varner III putts well in round one of the Fortinet Championship
-
September 16, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
- September 16, 2021
-
Highlights
Harold Varner III makes birdie on No. 18 at Fortinet Championship
In the opening round of the 2021 Fortinet Championship, Harold Varner III makes a 9-foot birdie putt on the par-5 18th hole.
Harold Varner III hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Fortinet Championship, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Varner III finished his day tied for 10th at 4 under; Chez Reavie is in 1st at 7 under; Cameron Tringale and Adam Hadwin are tied for 2nd at 6 under; and Scott Stallings, Mito Pereira, Nate Lashley, Max Homa, Jason Dufner, and Troy Merritt are tied for 4th at 5 under.
On the 360-yard par-4 eighth hole, Harold Varner III reached the green in 2 and sunk a 21-foot putt for birdie. This moved Harold Varner III to 1 under for the round.
On the par-5 ninth, Varner III's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Varner III to 2 under for the round.
After a drive to the right rough on the 422-yard par-4 10th hole, Varner III chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Varner III to 3 under for the round.
-
-