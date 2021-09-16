Hank Lebioda hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Fortinet Championship, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Lebioda finished his round tied for 38th at 1 under; Chez Reavie is in 1st at 7 under; Cameron Tringale is in 2nd at 6 under; and Wyndham Clark, Nate Lashley, Max Homa, Dawie van der Walt, and Adam Hadwin are tied for 3rd at 5 under.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 391-yard par-4 12th hole, Lebioda chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Lebioda to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the right rough on the 458-yard par-4 13th hole, Lebioda had a 156 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Lebioda to 2 under for the round.

On the par-4 14th, Lebioda's 146 yard approach to 15 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Lebioda to 3 under for the round.

On the 189-yard par-3 15th, Lebioda's tee shot went 193 yards to the left rough and his chip went 13 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 under for the round.

At the 571-yard par-5 16th, Lebioda got on in 2 and missed his birdie putt from 7 feet to finish with a 3-putt par. This left Lebioda to 2 under for the round.

On the 375-yard par-4 17th, Lebioda had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Lebioda to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to right intermediate rough on the 424-yard par-4 third hole, Lebioda sank his approach from 117 yards, scoring a eagle for the hole. This moved Lebioda to 3 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 407-yard par-4 fourth hole, Lebioda had a 129 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Lebioda to 4 under for the round.

Lebioda got a bogey on the 360-yard par-4 eighth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Lebioda to 1 under for the round.