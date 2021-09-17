-
Greyson Sigg shoots 4-under 68 in round one of the Fortinet Championship
September 16, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Greyson Sigg hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Fortinet Championship, finishing at 4 under for the tournament. Sigg finished his day tied for 10th at 4 under; Chez Reavie is in 1st at 7 under; Cameron Tringale and Adam Hadwin are tied for 2nd at 6 under; and Scott Stallings, Mito Pereira, Nate Lashley, Max Homa, Jason Dufner, and Troy Merritt are tied for 4th at 5 under.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 424-yard par-4 third hole, Sigg had a 112 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Sigg to 1 under for the round.
On the 538-yard par-5 fifth hole, Sigg reached the green in 3 and sunk a 21-foot putt for birdie. This moved Sigg to 2 under for the round.
On the 212-yard par-3 seventh, Sigg's tee shot went 202 yards to the right rough and his approach went 42 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.
On the 557-yard par-5 ninth hole, Sigg reached the green in 3 and sunk a 20-inch putt for birdie. This moved Sigg to 2 under for the round.
On the par-4 10th, Sigg's 166 yard approach to 2 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Sigg to 3 under for the round.
On the 571-yard par-5 16th hole, Sigg reached the green in 3 and sunk a 3-foot putt for birdie. This moved Sigg to 4 under for the round.
