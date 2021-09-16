In his first round at the Fortinet Championship, Emiliano Grillo hit 11 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Grillo finished his round tied for 19th at 2 under; Chez Reavie is in 1st at 7 under; Nate Lashley and Cameron Tringale are tied for 2nd at 5 under; and Wyndham Clark, Max Homa, Nick Hardy, Patrick Rodgers, Dawie van der Walt, Adam Hadwin, and Peter Uihlein are tied for 4th at 4 under.

On the par-4 first, Grillo's 126 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Grillo to 1 under for the round.

After a 276 yard drive on the 407-yard par-4 fourth, Grillo chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Grillo to even-par for the round.

At the 538-yard par-5 fifth, Grillo got on in 2 and missed his birdie putt from 6 feet to finish with a 3-putt par. This left Grillo to even for the round.

Grillo got a bogey on the 417-yard par-4 sixth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Grillo to 1 over for the round.

On the 557-yard par-5 ninth hole, Grillo reached the green in 3 and sunk a 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Grillo to even-par for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 422-yard par-4 10th hole, Grillo had a 131 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Grillo to 1 under for the round.

At the 391-yard par-4 12th, Grillo got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 6 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Grillo to even for the round.

On the par-4 13th, Grillo's 132 yard approach to 15 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Grillo to 1 under for the round.

On the 575-yard par-5 18th hole, Grillo reached the green in 3 and sunk a 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Grillo to 2 under for the round.