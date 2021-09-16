-
-
Dylan Wu shoots 2-under 70 in round one of the Fortinet Championship
-
September 16, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
- September 16, 2021
In his first round at the Fortinet Championship, Dylan Wu hit 4 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Wu finished his round tied for 24th at 2 under; Chez Reavie is in 1st at 7 under; Cameron Tringale and Adam Hadwin are tied for 2nd at 6 under; and Scott Stallings, Nate Lashley, Max Homa, and John Augenstein are tied for 4th at 5 under.
After a 315 yard drive on the 538-yard par-5 fifth, Wu chipped his third shot to 2 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Wu to 1 under for the round.
On the par-4 sixth, Wu's 135 yard approach to 3 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Wu to 2 under for the round.
On the 212-yard par-3 seventh, Wu's his chip went 23 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.
Wu got a bogey on the 458-yard par-4 13th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Wu to even-par for the round.
At the 189-yard par-3 15th, Wu hit a tee shot 195 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 26-foot putt for birdie. This moved Wu to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the right rough on the 375-yard par-4 17th hole, Wu chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Wu to 2 under for the round.
-
-