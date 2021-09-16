-
-
Dylan Frittelli shoots 2-over 74 in round one of the Fortinet Championship
-
September 16, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
- September 16, 2021
Dylan Frittelli hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Fortinet Championship, finishing at 2 over for the tournament. Frittelli finished his round tied for 94th at 2 over; Chez Reavie is in 1st at 7 under; Cameron Tringale is in 2nd at 6 under; and Wyndham Clark, Nate Lashley, Max Homa, Dawie van der Walt, and Adam Hadwin are tied for 3rd at 5 under.
After a 310 yard drive on the 538-yard par-5 fifth, Frittelli chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Frittelli to 1 under for the round.
On the 212-yard par-3 seventh, Frittelli his third shot went 15 yards to the right rough and his chip went 18 yards to the green where he two putted for triple bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.
On the 571-yard par-5 16th, Frittelli had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Frittelli to 2 over for the round.
-
-