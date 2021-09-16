-
Doug Ghim shoots 2-under 70 in round one of the Fortinet Championship
September 16, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Doug Ghim hit 15 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Fortinet Championship, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Ghim finished his round tied for 23rd at 2 under; Chez Reavie is in 1st at 7 under; Cameron Tringale is in 2nd at 6 under; and Wyndham Clark, Nate Lashley, Max Homa, Dawie van der Walt, and Adam Hadwin are tied for 3rd at 5 under.
On the 571-yard par-5 16th hole, Ghim reached the green in 3 and sunk a 5-foot putt for birdie. This moved Ghim to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 375-yard par-4 17th hole, Ghim had a 109 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Ghim to 2 under for the round.
On the 575-yard par-5 18th, Ghim had a bogey after hitting the green in 5 and one putting. This moved Ghim to 1 under for the round.
On the 538-yard par-5 fifth, Ghim had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Ghim to 2 under for the round.
