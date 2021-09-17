-
Doc Redman shoots 1-under 71 in round one of the Fortinet Championship
September 16, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Doc Redman hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Fortinet Championship, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Redman finished his day tied for 77th at 1 under; Chez Reavie is in 1st at 7 under; Cameron Tringale and Adam Hadwin are tied for 2nd at 6 under; and Scott Stallings, Mito Pereira, Nate Lashley, Max Homa, Jason Dufner, and Troy Merritt are tied for 4th at 5 under.
On the 407-yard par-4 fourth, Redman had a double bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting, moving Redman to 2 over for the round.
After a 320 yard drive on the 538-yard par-5 fifth, Redman chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Redman to 1 over for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 417-yard par-4 sixth hole, Redman had a 94 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Redman to even for the round.
On the par-4 eighth, Redman's 103 yard approach to 9 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Redman to 1 under for the round.
On the 557-yard par-5 ninth, Redman had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting. This moved Redman to even-par for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 391-yard par-4 12th hole, Redman had a 135 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Redman to 1 under for the round.
After a 323 yard drive on the 575-yard par-5 18th, Redman chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Redman to 1 under for the round.
