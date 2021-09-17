-
Denny McCarthy shoots Even-par 72 in round one of the Fortinet Championship
September 16, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Denny McCarthy sinks a 26-foot birdie on No. 15 in Round 1 at Fortinet Championship
In the opening round of the 2021 Fortinet Championship, Denny McCarthy makes a 26-foot birdie putt on the par-3 15th hole.
Denny McCarthy hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Fortinet Championship, finishing at even for the tournament. McCarthy finished his day tied for 104th at even par; Chez Reavie is in 1st at 7 under; Cameron Tringale and Adam Hadwin are tied for 2nd at 6 under; and Scott Stallings, Mito Pereira, Nate Lashley, Max Homa, Jason Dufner, and Troy Merritt are tied for 4th at 5 under.
On the 360-yard par-4 eighth hole, McCarthy reached the green in 2 and sunk a 20-foot putt for birdie. This moved McCarthy to 1 under for the round.
On the 182-yard par-3 11th, McCarthy's his chip went 16 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even for the round.
On the 412-yard par-4 14th hole, McCarthy reached the green in 2 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved McCarthy to even-par for the round.
At the 189-yard par-3 15th, McCarthy hit a tee shot 194 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 26-foot putt for birdie. This moved McCarthy to 1 under for the round.
After a 310 yard drive on the 575-yard par-5 18th, McCarthy chipped his fourth shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved McCarthy to even for the round.
