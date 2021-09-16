-
Dawie van der Walt putts well in round one of the Fortinet Championship
September 16, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Dawie van der Walt hit 15 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Fortinet Championship, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Van der Walt finished his round tied for 7th at 4 under; Chez Reavie is in 1st at 7 under; Cameron Tringale and Adam Hadwin are tied for 2nd at 6 under; and Scott Stallings, Nate Lashley, and Max Homa are tied for 4th at 5 under.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 424-yard par-4 third hole, Dawie van der Walt had a 104 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Dawie van der Walt to 1 under for the round.
On the par-4 fourth, van der Walt's 101 yard approach to 8 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved van der Walt to 2 under for the round.
On the 538-yard par-5 fifth, van der Walt had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and three putting. This moved van der Walt to 1 under for the round.
At the 212-yard par-3 seventh, van der Walt hit a tee shot 213 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 28-foot putt for birdie. This moved van der Walt to 2 under for the round.
On the 557-yard par-5 ninth hole, van der Walt reached the green in 3 and sunk a 7-foot putt for birdie. This moved van der Walt to 3 under for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 391-yard par-4 12th hole, van der Walt had a 84 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved van der Walt to 4 under for the round.
At the 458-yard par-4 13th, van der Walt reached the green in 2 and rolled a 35-foot putt for birdie. This put van der Walt at 5 under for the round.
On the 412-yard par-4 14th, van der Walt had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving van der Walt to 4 under for the round.
