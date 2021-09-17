-
Davis Riley shoots Even-par 72 in round one of the Fortinet Championship
September 16, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Davis Riley hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Fortinet Championship, finishing at even for the tournament. Riley finished his day tied for 104th at even par; Chez Reavie is in 1st at 7 under; Cameron Tringale and Adam Hadwin are tied for 2nd at 6 under; and Scott Stallings, Mito Pereira, Nate Lashley, Max Homa, Jason Dufner, and Troy Merritt are tied for 4th at 5 under.
After a drive to the left rough on the 391-yard par-4 12th hole, Riley had a 91 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Riley to 1 under for the round.
On the 458-yard par-4 13th, Riley had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Riley to even for the round.
After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Riley hit his next to the native area and reached the green on his fourth shot, rolling a two-putt double bogey on the 436-yard par-4 first. This moved Riley to 1 over for the round.
After a 342 yard drive on the 424-yard par-4 third, Riley chipped his second shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Riley to even-par for the round.
Riley got a bogey on the 417-yard par-4 sixth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Riley to 1 over for the round.
At the 212-yard par-3 seventh, Riley hit a tee shot 226 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 12-foot putt for birdie. This moved Riley to even for the round.
