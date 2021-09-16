-
David Skinns putts well in round one of the Fortinet Championship
September 16, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Features
Callum Tarren and David Skinns reflects on Skinns’ win to secure TOUR card
Prior to the 2021 Fortinet Championship, Callum Tarren and David Skinns reflect on Skinns’ victory at the 2021 Pinnacle Bank Championship that helped him secure his PGA TOUR card. Tarren talks about his wife giving birth during the time and how he was still tuning in to see his friend finish out the tournament, while Skinns explains how he was able to control his nerves down the stretch to win the tournament.
David Skinns hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Fortinet Championship, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Skinns finished his round tied for 24th at 2 under; Chez Reavie is in 1st at 7 under; Cameron Tringale and Adam Hadwin are tied for 2nd at 6 under; and Scott Stallings, Nate Lashley, and Max Homa are tied for 4th at 5 under.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 407-yard par-4 fourth hole, David Skinns chipped in his second, carding a eagle for the hole. This moved David Skinns to 2 under for the round.
On the 538-yard par-5 fifth, Skinns had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Skinns to 3 under for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 417-yard par-4 sixth hole, Skinns had a 96 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Skinns to 4 under for the round.
Skinns his chip went 29 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Skinns to 3 under for the round.
On the 557-yard par-5 ninth hole, Skinns reached the green in 3 and sunk a sub 1-foot putt for birdie. This moved Skinns to 4 under for the round.
On the 412-yard par-4 14th, Skinns had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Skinns to 1 under for the round.
On the 571-yard par-5 16th hole, Skinns reached the green in 3 and sunk a 3-foot putt for birdie. This moved Skinns to 2 under for the round.
