  • David Skinns putts well in round one of the Fortinet Championship

  • Prior to the 2021 Fortinet Championship, Callum Tarren and David Skinns reflect on Skinns’ victory at the 2021 Pinnacle Bank Championship that helped him secure his PGA TOUR card. Tarren talks about his wife giving birth during the time and how he was still tuning in to see his friend finish out the tournament, while Skinns explains how he was able to control his nerves down the stretch to win the tournament.
