David Lipsky shoots 1-over 73 in round one of the Fortinet Championship
September 16, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
David Lipsky hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Fortinet Championship, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. Lipsky finished his day tied for 120th at 1 over; Chez Reavie is in 1st at 7 under; Cameron Tringale and Adam Hadwin are tied for 2nd at 6 under; and Scott Stallings, Mito Pereira, Nate Lashley, Max Homa, Jason Dufner, and Troy Merritt are tied for 4th at 5 under.
After a tee shot at the green on the 182-yard par-3 11th, Lipsky missed a birdie attempt from 6-feet taking a par. This left Lipsky to 1 over for the round.
After a 246 yard drive on the 412-yard par-4 14th, Lipsky chipped his third shot to 10 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Lipsky to 2 over for the round.
On the 375-yard par-4 17th hole, Lipsky reached the green in 2 and sunk a 15-foot putt for birdie. This moved Lipsky to 1 over for the round.
