-
-
David Hearn shoots Even-par 72 in round one of the Fortinet Championship
-
September 16, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
- September 16, 2021
David Hearn hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Fortinet Championship, finishing at even for the tournament.
Hearn tee shot went 171 yards to the left side of the fairway and his chip went 29 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Hearn to 1 over for the round.
On the 571-yard par-5 16th hole, Hearn reached the green in 3 and sunk a 3-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hearn to even for the round.
After a drive to the left intermediate rough on the 575-yard par-5 18th hole, Hearn hit an approach shot from 104 yards to 14 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Hearn to 1 under for the round.
After a tee shot at the 197-yard par-3 second green, Hearn suffered from a tough three-putt after missing a putt from 7-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Hearn at even-par for the round.
-
-