-
-
Danny Willett posts bogey-free 2-under 70 l in the first round of the Fortinet Championship
-
September 16, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
- September 16, 2021
Danny Willett hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Fortinet Championship, and finished the round bogey free. Willett finished his round tied for 21st at 2 under; Chez Reavie is in 1st at 7 under; Wyndham Clark, Cameron Tringale, Nate Lashley, Max Homa, and Adam Hadwin are tied for 2nd at 5 under; and Nick Hardy, Peter Uihlein, Dawie van der Walt, Si Woo Kim, Patrick Rodgers, and Scott Stallings are tied for 7th at 4 under.
At the par-5 ninth, Danny Willett chipped in his fourth shot from 7 yards off the green, scoring a birdie for the hole. This moved Danny Willett to 1 under for the round.
-
-