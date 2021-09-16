-
-
Danny Lee shoots 1-under 71 in round one of the Fortinet Championship
-
September 16, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
- September 16, 2021
In his first round at the Fortinet Championship, Danny Lee hit 8 of 14 fairways and 15 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Lee finished his round tied for 38th at 1 under; Chez Reavie is in 1st at 7 under; Cameron Tringale and Adam Hadwin are tied for 2nd at 6 under; and Scott Stallings, Nate Lashley, and Max Homa are tied for 4th at 5 under.
After a 296 yard drive on the 571-yard par-5 16th, Lee chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Lee to 1 under for the round.
On the 197-yard par-3 second, Lee's tee shot went 208 yards to the right rough and his chip went 14 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even-par for the round.
On the 557-yard par-5 ninth hole, Lee reached the green in 3 and sunk a 17-inch putt for birdie. This moved Lee to 1 under for the round.
-
-