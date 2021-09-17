-
D.J. Trahan comes back from a rocky start in round one of the Fortinet Championship
September 16, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
D.J. Trahan hit 15 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Fortinet Championship, and rebounded from a poor front to deliver a strong finish. Trahan finished his day tied for 41st at 2 under; Chez Reavie is in 1st at 7 under; Cameron Tringale and Adam Hadwin are tied for 2nd at 6 under; and Scott Stallings, Mito Pereira, Nate Lashley, Max Homa, Jason Dufner, and Troy Merritt are tied for 4th at 5 under.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 436-yard par-4 first hole, D.J. Trahan had a 106 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved D.J. Trahan to 1 under for the round.
On the 538-yard par-5 fifth hole, Trahan reached the green in 3 and sunk a 29-foot putt for birdie. This moved Trahan to even for the round.
On the 360-yard par-4 eighth, Trahan had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Trahan to 1 over for the round.
On the par-4 14th, Trahan's 138 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Trahan to even-par for the round.
After a 313 yard drive on the 571-yard par-5 16th, Trahan chipped his third shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Trahan to 1 under for the round.
On the 575-yard par-5 18th hole, Trahan reached the green in 3 and sunk a sub 1-foot putt for birdie. This moved Trahan to 2 under for the round.
