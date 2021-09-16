-
Curtis Thompson shoots 1-under 71 in round one of the Fortinet Championship
September 16, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Curtis Thompson hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Fortinet Championship, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Thompson finished his round tied for 46th at 1 under; Chez Reavie is in 1st at 7 under; Cameron Tringale and Adam Hadwin are tied for 2nd at 6 under; and John Augenstein, Scott Stallings, Nate Lashley, and Max Homa are tied for 4th at 5 under.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 422-yard par-4 10th hole, Thompson had a 137 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Thompson to 1 under for the round.
On the 412-yard par-4 14th hole, Thompson reached the green in 2 and sunk a 21-foot putt for birdie. This moved Thompson to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 436-yard par-4 first hole, Thompson chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Thompson to 1 under for the round.
On the 424-yard par-4 third, Thompson had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Thompson to even for the round.
After a 300 yard drive on the 538-yard par-5 fifth, Thompson chipped his third shot to 2 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Thompson to 1 under for the round.
