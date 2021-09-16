-
Chris Stroud shoots Even-par 72 in round one of the Fortinet Championship
September 16, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Chris Stroud hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Fortinet Championship, finishing at even for the tournament. Stroud finished his round tied for 62nd at even par; Chez Reavie is in 1st at 7 under; Cameron Tringale is in 2nd at 6 under; and Nate Lashley, Max Homa, and Adam Hadwin are tied for 3rd at 5 under.
At the 424-yard par-4 third, Stroud reached the green in 2 and rolled a 38-foot putt for birdie. This put Stroud at 1 under for the round.
After a 282 yard drive on the 557-yard par-5 ninth, Stroud chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Stroud to 2 under for the round.
On the 182-yard par-3 11th, Stroud's his chip went 22 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.
On the 189-yard par-3 15th, Stroud's tee shot went 201 yards to the left rough and his chip went 8 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.
After a 316 yard drive on the 575-yard par-5 18th, Stroud chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Stroud to even for the round.
