In his first round at the Fortinet Championship, Chez Reavie hit 8 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 7 under for the tournament. Reavie finished his round in 1st at 7 under; Nate Lashley and Cameron Tringale are tied for 2nd at 5 under; and Wyndham Clark, Max Homa, Nick Hardy, Patrick Rodgers, Dawie van der Walt, Adam Hadwin, and Peter Uihlein are tied for 4th at 4 under.

On the 189-yard par-3 15th, Reavie hit the green off the tee but missed a birdie attempt from 7-feet taking a par. This left Reavie to 1 over for the round.

On the 571-yard par-5 16th hole, Reavie reached the green in 3 and sunk a 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Reavie to even-par for the round.

On the par-4 17th, Reavie's 116 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Reavie to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 436-yard par-4 first hole, Reavie had a 126 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Reavie to 2 under for the round.

On the par-4 third, Reavie's 137 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Reavie to 3 under for the round.

After a 295 yard drive on the 538-yard par-5 fifth, Reavie chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Reavie to 4 under for the round.

At the 212-yard par-3 seventh, Reavie hit a tee shot 220 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved Reavie to 5 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 360-yard par-4 eighth hole, Reavie had a 103 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Reavie to 6 under for the round.

After a 297 yard drive on the 557-yard par-5 ninth, Reavie chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Reavie to 7 under for the round.